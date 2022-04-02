VERIFY: No, financial decisions cannot be made without a mayor's consent

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When news broke that Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick suspended City Administrator David Corbin for executing a contract without her approval, it stirred some reaction



“We agreed upon that, so all the council, even some of the council, are confused about why this is being done," Councilman Charlie Bibb said



In a December council meeting, Corbin was approved to negotiate a contract to outsource the city's payroll service. Councilman Bibb says a charter gave Corbin special permissions.



"In our charter it states the fact that when there’s time of the essence that needs to be done that he can execute certain orders like that," Bibb said.



The charter does make note of that, but In council agenda minutes, it specifically said once Corbin negotiated, he was to bring it back to mayor and council for approval. That never happened. Instead, he moved forward with a three-year contract with NEOGOV that totaled almost $350,000.



“He has no authority as a purchasing agent. The only purchasing agent for the City of Warner Robins is the mayor," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said.



With conflicting opinions, we asked the question, "Can financial decisions be made without the mayor's consent?"