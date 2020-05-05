WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' city council members put off a vote on whether the city should hire its first city administrator.

Councilman Charlie Bibb expressed his concerns during a virtual meeting.

"I'm concerned about continuing to kick things down the road and what I don't want to do is continue to push everything off," Bibb said.

Mayor Randy Toms said possible changes to the current charter is a discussion the city has had for years.

In October, 13WMAZ reported a University of Georgia study that said Warner Robins is the only mid-sized Georgia city without a city manager or an administrator. The proposed revised charter would give the city administrator the power to appoint and suspend city employees and prepare the budget.

State Representative Heath Clark says the proposed revisions would give the local government some clarity.

"The employees of the city know their chain of command. I think that's beneficial to everybody and leads to less confusion overall," Clark said.

Council members like Kevin Lashley say they want the proposed changes presented clearly. He said he wants to get public input before sending those revisions to the state.

"We all should understand and have knowledge, complete knowledge, of what we are going into at the first of next month when we try to bring this back up again," Lashley said.

Mayor Randy Toms agreed the city is ready to make steps towards change.

"It's time for us to put these things together and move forward," Toms said.

Mayor Toms said the city attorney will help draft up two documents that have details about the current charter and the proposed revisions. He and other councilman said the city should be able to vote on the revised charter next month.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Cochran's water okay to drink?

RELATED: Georgia High School Association sports update

RELATED: Is Georgia's curve flattening?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.