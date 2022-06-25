'It was love at first sight': Warner Robins couple life comes full circle after delivery of first son

The Hurts were born 28 days apart and are now married with a son 28 years later.

MACON, Ga. — It's something out of a story book. Christian and Braxton Hurt were born at Piedmont Macon 28 days apart.

28 years later, the couple got married. But the coincidences don't stop there.

Mary Hurt says she knew Christian's mom, Dianne Pattrson, from college. Once her son Braxton met Christian everything just seemed to fall in place.

"That was really neat it was like wow, it was like feeling weird at the same time. It was like God orchestrated all of this from the very first day that they met," Mary said.

Now, Christian and Braxton have their first son, Jaxon, who was born at Piedmont Macon just after midnight on June 14. But the trip to the hospital was something a little unexpected.

"We get right to the I-16 I-75 split. It's kind of like your worst nightmare you're saying uh-oh," Braxton said.

An 18-wheeler had wrecked, the couple had found themselves in the middle of a traffic nightmare.

"Traffics not moving anywhere, and just stuck there. We couldn't go forward or back. It was just kind of scary in that moment not sure how long we would be there," Christian said.

The traffic stood at a 30 minute stand still. But, luckily Braxton Hurt was able to speak with the fire department Captain.

He got the couple through just in time.

"We truly are thankful for him, and were just blessed. Just want to give all the glory and honor back to God. Just for allowing this all to happen," Braxton said.

Pattrson says she's happy Christian and Braxton found each other.

"To hear them talk about their relationship, and how they met it was love at first sight. Because he asked her out on a date and they went out on several dates after that initial first visit," Pattrson said.

The Hurts say they are thankful that everything came full circle, and that they have a beautiful new baby boy.