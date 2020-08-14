Warner Robins moms group hosting yard sale to benefit boy battling cancer

The MOMS Club of Warner Robins hosts this fundraiser every year to help a local family

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The MOMS Club of Warner Robins wants to turn some of their unused items into a little treasure for a young boy battling cancer.

Moms in the group did some spring cleaning recently so they could put all of their unused items into a giant yard sale.

They have everything from kids clothes and toys, to furniture and holiday decorations.

All the money raised during this weekend's yard sale will go to help an 11-year-old boy battling cancer. The boy's family did not want to be named, but told the group they are so thankful for the extra help.

The MOMS Club hosts a yard sale every year, and in the past, they've been able to collect roughly $1,000 each year for a different family in need.

President Kristin Gandy says this is what their group is all about.

"In our MOMS Club stuff, our individual stuff, we just try to give moms what they need to be moms, and I think the same thing in the community. We just really want to leave it better than we found it," she said.

The yard sale kicked off Friday morning and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 15. It is located at 125 Hatchbend Court in Warner Robins.

The group is requesting people wear masks when they come to shop.