Warner Robins Parks & Recreation cancels fall 2020 sports due to COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Parks and Recreation is canceling all youth and adult sports for fall 2020.

A news release from the City of Warner Robins says Parks and Recreation determined it is the safest way to address the health of all participants and employees.

The department is starting to process refunds for registration fees.

People can come by the Deloris Toliver Center at 115 Wallace Drive to pick up those checks.

The release says Parks and Recreation will provide information on the dates for pick-up, since buildings are closed to the public.