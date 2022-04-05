'They’re not paying attention': Warner Robins police report 345 traffic accidents in April

"Just people blatantly sideswiping almost -- I mean, cutting off clearly in like a 55-mph zone, running red lights a lot," a Warner Robins driver said as she explained the traffic.



Caralene Ussery has several dashcam videos of Warner Robins drivers. She says after seeing how others drive and getting a new car, it was worth the investment.



"Insurance scams happen all the time -- people just blatantly disrespecting road laws, their safety, my safety," she said.



She's not the only person who has caught traffic violations on camera. One video shows someone running a light and nearly hitting the driver attempting to turn.

Sergeant Randy Evans has been patrolling the International City's roads for years. Last month, the city seen an increase of calls and almost 350 traffic accidents



"Some of the biggest or largest areas that we have, as far as our crash or call volumes for crash, is private property or parking lot crashes," the traffic division Sergeant said.



Out of almost 600 pullovers in the month of April, Evans says some reasons are more frequent than others.



"Some days, it's speed more so than others. Other days, red lights -- red lights are a big issue in the town. People get in a big hurry, they’re not paying attention, they’re paying attention to cell phones and just blatantly disregarding traffic signals," he explained.



His advice: Put down the cell phone and just pay attention



"We can't keep up with the number of folks that are driving with the phones in their hand or as soon as they stop at a traffic signal at an intersection where were working, they got the phone up and they're scrolling," he said.