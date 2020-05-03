WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 12-week class with the Warner Robins Police Department gives people a look at what it takes to be a police officer.

Officer Greg Martin, who runs the class, said there's so much more to their jobs than meets the eye.

"There's a lot of things that people really don't know as far as what officers deal with daily. They have no idea of the kind of calls we go to and the things that we're exposed to on a daily basis," said Martin.

The students will get a chance to hear from the Patrol Division, Traffic Division, School Resource Unit, Animal Control, Canine Unit and P.A.C.E. Unit. He said the SWAT Team is always a hit.

"It's the equipment because SWAT stands for Special Weapons and Tactics. Some nicky-neat stuff that they can bring out and show people that they're like, 'Wow, you guys have that stuff?'"

Martin said another highlight for the class is always the last day, when they get to go out on the firing range and shoot guns.

The class will have the chance to visit the police department where they can see the lab and crime scene processing unit. Martin said they'll tour the Houston County 911 Center as well.

They also get the chance to do a ride-along.

"They get to ride with an officer for 8 hours during that 12-week period, so that's where they get the real feel of what we do and what goes on," said Martin.

Martin said they've done the class for several years and people seem to love it.

The class is held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from March 5th to May 21st at the training center at 212 Stalnaker Avenue. Martin said he will accept applications on their website through March 10th.

Right now, they have 15 people signed up. They'll also hold the class again in the fall.

Martin said the firing range is open to the public on the third Saturday of every month and they also offer a civilian firearms training class.

RELATED: Boomtown Houston County: Warner Robins city leaders to update animal control agreement

RELATED: How do Central Georgia law enforcement agencies choose when to chase?

RELATED: Warner Robins Police Chief says they are 5 officers down, looking to be fully-staffed soon

RELATED: Amid statewide peace officer shortages, Houston County Sheriff's Office stands at full strength

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.