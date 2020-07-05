WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened in the 400-block of North Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

They say they were dispatched to the address for a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, neither the victim nor the shooter were there.

The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center in a private vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

The release says the unidentified victim was then transported to Navicent Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Detectives are currently collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information can contact the WRPD Criminal Investigative Division at 478-302-5380.

