WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday to peacefully protest in the streets of Warner Robins.
It is part of a nationwide response sparked by the recent killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery -- three unarmed black Americans.
Protesters gathered at the Watson Boulevard Walmart and said a prayer, including the names of the victims.
Then, they took to the sidewalks to march down Watson toward the Galleria Mall.
The organizers called it a "peaceful protest" and encouraged people to go out and vote.
