WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday to peacefully protest in the streets of Warner Robins.

It is part of a nationwide response sparked by the recent killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery -- three unarmed black Americans.

Protesters gathered at the Watson Boulevard Walmart and said a prayer, including the names of the victims.

Then, they took to the sidewalks to march down Watson toward the Galleria Mall.

The organizers called it a "peaceful protest" and encouraged people to go out and vote.

Warner Robins protest draws hundreds

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Unity rally held by Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins

'All murder is wrong': People gather to peacefully protest in downtown Macon

'We really need to come together': Central Georgia leaders react after peaceful protest

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.