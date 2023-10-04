Warner Robins seeing new diverse housing as population continues to grow

Developers at The Cottages at Warner Robins say the complex is an urban community for young professionals and empty nesters looking to rent.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As Warner Robins' population quickly increases, so do the number of housing developments.

Kate Hogan, the city's economic development director, says they have seen a 50 percent spike in the number of multi-family units available, but a new complex called the Cottages at Warner Robins offers a different style of housing.

By the end of 2025, Warner Robins expects to welcome 4,500 new apartments to the market, each diverse and catering to the growing population.

Tristan Bowen lives in the Cottages at Warner Robins. Developers call it an urban community for young professionals and empty-nesters looking to rent.

"This is my first apartment," says Bowen.

He says as a nursing student, he's not looking to settle down yet.

"Renting right now is the best option, just because I have a short-term option, and just try to plant my roots in nursing and go from there," he says.

The apartment hunt was easy for Bowen because he says his options were limited. Going in, he didn't want a traditional apartment.

"I didn't want anybody living above me and I didn't want to deal with hearing people vacuuming and all that stuff," says Bowen.

"I think it's really important that as we continue to see a little bit of a change in consumer behavior regarding wants and needs, that we've got a good diversity of housing in order to make sure we're catering to individuals across different life stages, different socioeconomic backgrounds," says Kate Hogan.

Hogan says that's something they keep in mind when they work on urban planning. Diverse housing affects several facets.

"It definitely has impacts to our education system, working with our school system, and roads and infrastructure," she adds.

As the city looks to increase business, she says this could also help.

"As far as retail recruitment goes and really looking at what retailers are in our community, that might do well in our community, the increase of housing really helps -- commercial retailers follow rooftops," Hogan says.

Hogan says the cottage single family-style home is growing in popularity state and nationwide, and she expects more apartments like this to pop up in the next few years.