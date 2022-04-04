Warner Robins woman charged with shooting, killing her husband during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is charged with homicide after allegedly shooting her husband earlier in March.
According to a news release, 52-year-old Phillip Thompson died on March 30 after being shot on March 7.
CASE HISTORY
Warner Robins Police were sent to a home in the 900-block of North Davis Drive around 8 a.m. on March 7 for a gunshot wound.
Officers found Thompson had several gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.
A news release says Thompson and his wife Shanita were having an argument where she fired several times at him.
She was originally charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. She is now charged with homicide.
Anyone with information in the case can call detectives at 478-302-5380.
