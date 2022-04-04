x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Warner Robins woman charged with shooting, killing her husband during argument

Phillip Thompson, 52, died three weeks after being shot during an argument.
Credit: WMAZ

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is charged with homicide after allegedly shooting her husband earlier in March.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Phillip Thompson died on March 30 after being shot on March 7.

CASE HISTORY

Warner Robins Police were sent to a home in the 900-block of North Davis Drive around 8 a.m. on March 7 for a gunshot wound.

Officers found Thompson had several gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

A news release says Thompson and his wife Shanita were having an argument where she fired several times at him.

She was originally charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. She is now charged with homicide.

Anyone with information in the case can call detectives at 478-302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Two teens killed in Hancock County crash identified as sisters

After weeklong search, missing Florida mom found dead in Alabama barn

In Other News

Two teens in fatal Hancock County crash identified as sisters