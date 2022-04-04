Warner Robins woman charged with shooting, killing her husband during argument

Phillip Thompson, 52, died three weeks after being shot during an argument.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is charged with homicide after allegedly shooting her husband earlier in March.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Phillip Thompson died on March 30 after being shot on March 7.

CASE HISTORY

Warner Robins Police were sent to a home in the 900-block of North Davis Drive around 8 a.m. on March 7 for a gunshot wound.

Officers found Thompson had several gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

A news release says Thompson and his wife Shanita were having an argument where she fired several times at him.

She was originally charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. She is now charged with homicide.

Anyone with information in the case can call detectives at 478-302-5380.