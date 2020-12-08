Houston County lawyers are making sure students start the school year right

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lawyers in Houston County just made grabbing lunch a little easier for students starting the new school year.

The Houston County Bar Association decided to pay off the delinquent lunch debt of over 200 students with a donation of $1,500.

After the association learned that many students in Houston County would be starting the new year with outstanding debt, they decided to pay it forward.

The donation will be spread over 19 schools in Houston County.

If the lunch debt had gone unpaid, students would have been given a lunch alternative rather than a hot meal.

"With all of the other things that [school staff] have to worry about as far as safety for the children, this is something that they don't have to worry about," says association president LaToya Bell.

When the pandemic began, the bar association decided to focus more of its efforts on helping the Houston County community.

The association wanted to assist parents and students hit hard by COVID-19.

"We're in this together. Everyone has been affected in some way by this pandemic," says Bell. "We want the citizens of Houston County to know that the lawyers of Houston County are in this with you and that we stand together."