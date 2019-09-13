MACON, Ga. — The Washington Memorial Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 14 for maintenance.

Jeanne Peloquin with the Middle Georgia Regional Library says a crew is replacing the air conditioning system.

The library is normally open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are also normally open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

She says the Georgia Public Library Service will help pay for some of the repairs.

"It's a really old system and it has been an issue to keep running and it's needed a lot of repairs," said Peloquin.

The library will reopen again on Monday.

RELATED: New program brings digital books to kids across Georgia

RELATED: Macon girl donates nearly 1,000 books to kids in need

RELATED: New word-counting device caters to the youngest visitors at Macon libraries

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.