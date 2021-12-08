Watch Live: Central Georgia hospitals, health leaders urge community to get vaccinated

MACON, Ga. — Hospital and community health leaders are uniting to urge community vaccinations in Central Georgia.
Leaders from Houston Healthcare, Piedmont Macon, Atrium Health Navicent and the Georgia Department of Public Health are holding a news conference to urge community vaccination.
Speakers will include Charles Briscoe, Houston Healthcare President and CEO, Stephen Daugherty, CEO of Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North, Delvecchio Finley, Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO, and Dr. Jimmie Smith, Macon-Bibb County Health Department Administrator
This is happening at the Coleman Hill overlook.
Masking and social distancing will be observed.
RELATED: 'Emotionally and physically draining': Central Georgia health-care workers face pandemic burnout