Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst.

Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe to drink, cook with, or wash your hands.

The Dooly County K-8 Academy closed for Thursday, but the High School remained open.

In a statement on the Dooly County Schools' Facebook page, the water main leak will not be cleared until midday on Friday.

To maintain scheduling consistency across schools, they'll close both Dooly K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School for students, faculty, and staff on Friday.

Both schools will resume their normal schedules on Monday, August 15, after crews finish repairing the line and testing the water.