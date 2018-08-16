Washington Memorial Library closed Thursday, but it won't be long until it reopens.

The Bibb County Commission granted the libraries a check for over $238,000 dollars Thursday, after passing a 3 mill increase to the millage rate.

Other Bibb County library branches closed in early July, due to insufficient funds.

Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of Middle Georgia Regional Library, says she's looking forward to letting her staff know about the funding.

"It has been a trying time for patrons and for our staff and our whole community, and we are grateful for this emergency measure to keep libraries open," Lautzenheiser said.

Lautzenheiser said Washington Memorial Library will reopen on Monday, Lanford and Shurling branches will reopen on Wednesday and the Riverside branch will reopen August 27.

