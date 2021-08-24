Wednesday court hearing scheduled in Washington County fatal tasing

The trial of three deputies charged with murder is scheduled for October

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The case of three Washington County deputies accused of murdering a man by Taser four years ago is headed to court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott are accused of killing Eurie Martin in July 2017. Their trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 8.

Lawyers in the case are scheduled to discuss pretrial motions in the case Wednesday before Judge H. Gibb Flanders. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Superior Court.

Lawyers for the three deputies have filed motions asking the judge's permission to challenge and strike more potential jurors.

They also want more time to make closing arguments and want the judge to exclude post-autopsy photos of Martin as evidence.

Two of the deputies tased Martin by the side of the road in Deepstep, Washington County.

Initially, the deputies reported that Martin was tased because he was fighting the officers, but witnesses sent video to 13WMAZ that showed that was true.

Prosecutors say Martin committed no crime and wasn't bothering anyone.

Thomas Smith, who was Washington County sheriff at the time, fired the three deputies for various policy violations.

Two years ago, Judge Flanders threw out the murder charges, ruling that the three were protected by qualified immunity.

In 2020, the Georgia Supreme Court overruled him and said the case should go to trial.