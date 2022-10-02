What are chill hours, and why are they so important to crops in Georgia?

While plants in the spring thrive off the warm sunshine, the cold air in the winter is also a key player in growth.

MACON, Ga. — The cold air we've experienced lately -- especially in the mornings -- may not be enjoyable for everyone, but it is crucial for our crops.

The colder air tallies up what we call "chill hours" for crops. A chill hour is defined as a temperature at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Different crops require different amounts of chill hours, as do their different varieties.

Now, this winter, La Niña is forecast to be quite strong. This climatologically means a warmer and drier winter across the Southeast.

La Niña can be worrisome for farmers who are relying on chill hours for a successful spring crop. After a warm December, January and February have carried different theme.

According to the Mississippi State Extension, the average range of chill hours for popular crops here in Georgia look like this:

According to the University of Georgia Weather Network's chilling hour monitor, most places in Georgia have received more than 300 chill hours for 2021-22, keeping crops on track.

We are still looking for photos on how you are getting your garden ready for spring. Send those photos to 478-752-1309 and they just might appear in a future Backyard Garden segment.