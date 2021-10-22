When do we normally have our first frost? Ways to protect your plants

Climatologically, our first frost isn't too far away

MACON, Ga. — In this week's 13WMAZ Backyard Garden Segment, we are talking all about the first frost.

While our warmer weather might have you fooled that frost is far off, climatologically, it's not.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the earliest first frost on record in Macon was a little over thirty years ago on Oct. 14, 1988.

On average, our first frost comes in mid-November, around Nov. 11.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, there are a few ways to protect plants from the first frost.

One way is to cover plants with a plastic sheet or a bed sheet. The sheet serves as a form of insulation, which keeps heat from the day trapped underneath.

Another way is to water your plants. While this may seem counterintuitive, water has a higher heat capacity and freezing is actually a warming process, which can help protect plants from the cold temperatures.

Of course, you can always just take sensitive plants indoors if possible as well.

We still want to see what you're growing in your backyard garden!