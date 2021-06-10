Keep your carved pumpkin alive longer with these tips

If you plan to leave your carved creation out in the elements, here’s some tips to prevent pumpkin rot

MACON, Ga. — We’re talking about pumpkins this week in the 13WMAZ Backyard Garden. Patches are popping up everywhere, but how can you prolong your pumpkin’s life?

While carving them is always fun – and a little messy – we know they can go from spooky to spoiled very quickly as they rot.

The weather plays a part in the longevity of your carved creation. They will stay fresh longer in cool, dark places, which is why it’s best to store your pumpkin when you’re not showing it off.

If you plan to leave yours out in the elements, here’s a trick to prevent pumpkin rot…

Put 1 tsp bleach and 1 qt. of water into a spray bottle and spray the inside. If you’re planning on leaving the pumpkin out for animals to eat after Halloween, you can substitute 2 Tbsp. of white vinegar for the bleach.

Another suggestion? Use flameless candles. Heat can expedite the rotting process and can slightly cook the inside of your pumpkin.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, more than 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins are produced every year in the United States, so take your pick and get carving.

As always, we want to see what you’re growing in your garden. Text us your photos to 478-752-1309 and you just might see them in a future segment.