86-year-old Central Georgia paraprofessional heads back to college to set example for students

After learning about increased pay opportunities, Shirley Graham decided she wasn't too old to go back to school.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An 86-year-old West Laurens High School paraprofessional is headed back to college to set example for her students.

Shirley Graham worked in business management for most of her life.

"Every now and then, they'll say, 'Shirley, when are you going to retire?' I have no intentions of retiring," Graham said.

In 2015, Graham decided to make a change and work in special education.

"When you take a child with a disability and teach them how to study -- I've had them that couldn't read, and before they graduated, they could read," she said.

"I am a firm believer that age should have nothing to do with what you want to do with your life if you're physically and mentally capable. I feel like I have been that from being active. I still walk a mile a day," Graham said.

She passed her paraprofessional certification, which gave her confidence to continue and to, one day, successfully complete college, but it's the kids she gets to work with that keep her going.

"Hear the stories of some of these kids' home life that I'm working with, and take that child, and give him a little bit of love even a hug or two," she said.

She has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"I can take these kids and fill my life. Why would I give it up until I have to?"