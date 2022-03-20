Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia March 14-20

A look back on the week that was!

It's Pi Day and students at Oak Hill Middle School celebrated not only the mathematical phenomenon, but also a phenomenal teacher in their school.

A new sweet shop will be serving up all your fair food favorites in Eatonton and soon after, Milledgeville! Big Daddy's Sweet Treats is a colorful spot you can't miss while driving down Oak Street.

Teachers are definitely public servants, giving their time and talents to make sure students learn all they can. This week's top teacher serves his country, too. Sgt. Tom O'Brien served in the military for 20 years before becoming a JROTC instructor at Crawford County High School in 2019.

Four students from Central Georgia who know their way around words will compete in the state spelling bee Friday. 13WMAZ caught up with one St. Peter Claver student from Macon who will be minding his Ps and Qs.

Friday, NFL player Tyler Mabry visited students at a school in Warner Robins. We went to Houston County to learn about the work he's doing to provide a boost for the next generation.