'They were ready for me': NFL player Tyler Mabry reads to inspire Warner Robins 1st-graders

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friday, NFL player Tyler Mabry visited students at a school in Warner Robins.

We went to Houston County to learn about the work he's doing to provide a boost for the next generation.

Hollie Aaron's first grade class got a big surprise -- a full hour on a Friday with an NFL player.

"Are y'all ready? YESSS! "That's what I like to hear, that's what I like to hear," Mabry said as he address the class.

Tyler Mabry lives in Warner Robins, but plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

"I play tight end, lineman and receiver, best of both worlds," Mabry said.

So when he isn't playing or at practice, he often reads to children, and this time, he read "The Couch Potato."

Jared Adkison's son, Graham, sat front row and center.

"I love him. Exactly, I watch him," Graham said.

Adkison said, "Tyler's is biggest role model, mentor. He looks up to Tyler, so it was great being able to see him, his face, his smile, as soon as Tyler walked into the room, he was like, 'Wow!'"

Mabry says he visits schools because he wants to give back to the next generation.

"They were amazed and I was amazed at the questions they had. They were ready for me, and that made me feel good, but I think they took a lot from the book as well. You got to be active, you can't be lazy," Mabry said.

It was a morning filled with a lot of questions and a lot of fun, and all for the next generation.

"They want to know, have you ever broken a bone?" Aaron said.

Tyler said, "By the grace of God, I have not, but I have been injured before."