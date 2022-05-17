Woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-16 leaves man in critical condition

The crash shut down I-16 for about an hour and a half while investigators were on-scene.

MACON, Ga. — A North Georgia woman is facing charges of DUI and serious injury by motor vehicle after a wrong-way accident on I-16 in Macon Monday.

According to a news release, 41-year-old Jenna Scheidegger of Dawsonville is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail on charges of serious injury by motor vehicle, traffic offense, driving under the influence, and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s office says Scheidegger was behind the wheel of a 2002 Chevy Silverado when she got onto I-16 from the Spring Street exit ramp and started driving the wrong way.

According to a news release, she was driving west in an eastbound lane and collided with 41-year-old John Jones of Macon, who was going east.

The crash sent Jones to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition. Scheidegger was uninjured.

The crash shut down I-16 for about an hour and a half while investigators were on-scene.