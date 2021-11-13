x
Woman injured in collision on interstate 75

The driver is listed to be in critical, but stable condition.
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seriously injured after a collision on interstate 75 northbound at the Pierce Avenue exit ramp on Saturday. 

At 12:41 a.m. the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a collision. 

33-year-old Melissa Booe lost control of her Nissan Versa near the exit ramp, and rolled the vehicle several times. 

She was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and she is listed to be in critical, but stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. 

