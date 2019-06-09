MACON, Ga. — A woman wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is locked up after an incident at a Macon motel.

According to a news release, it happened at the Roadway Inn on Romeiser Drive around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and Bibb deputies were serving a warrant on 22-year-old Lauren Williams, of Nicholls.

When officers tried to arrest her, she pulled out a knife and tried to cut them, says the release. She was arrested after being Tased twice. No one was injured in the incident.

Williams is charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and is being held without bond. She is also being held for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

