MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:55 p.m.:

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the woman appears to have died from natural causes.

-------

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a woman's decomposed body was found at 2434 Goodwin Drive.

Jones says the woman appears to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

