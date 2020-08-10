'Gotta do what you gotta do': Macon mom takes time off from work to help kids with online learning

Angela Thomas is the mother of six kids, who are all doing online learning.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon mom took unpaid time off without hesitation to help her six children with online learning.

During the pandemic people have had to make sacrifices when it comes to work.

When Bibb County Schools announced in August that they'd be returning to online learning, Angela Thomas knew she had to do something to ensure her kids would start the school year right.

"I just knew that, and everybody who I talked to feels the same way, you gotta do what you gotta do," she said.

Her kids range in age from kindergarten to high school, and she says so far, she's taken off five weeks from work unpaid to help them.

"I looked at the food buying and we cut back in that and since everybody at home, so gas takes a lot of your income, so we cut that back," she said.

Thomas says her kids are split up according to age groups. She walks around to check on them starting as early as 7:30 a.m., when her high schooler logs on in the morning.

She says it requires patience, as they virtually rotate through classes throughout the day.

"I have a greater love for teachers and a greater respect for teachers. I think one thing that has helped them is they don't have to see the same teacher the whole time," she said.

Thomas says all six children are adjusting well, and she's been in constant communication with each of their teachers.

"The teachers know I text, and it's a thing where if they know you care, they're more willing to make sure your child has," she said.

Thomas says she plans to take off another two weeks of work.