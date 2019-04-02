MACON, Ga. — Rebekah Thompson began her love for cookie creations back in 2017.

"I started decorating around March 2017 because my mom signed me and her up for a cookie class," Thompson said.

Her hobby quickly turned into a business.

"It keeps me out of trouble," Thompson said.

But, more importantly, her company, "Beka's Sweets," helps her make a difference in the world.

"Right now 100 percent of the proceeds from Beka's Sweets go into a mission trip fund jar," Thompson said.

She will go on another trip in July, which is already fully funded thanks to her supporters.

"It gives me a purpose in a way to do something for the greater good," Thompson said.

She recalls some of her memories with the kids.

"When you get off the bus, they just run up to you and ask for your name, and whenever I come back, they run up to me and hug me," Thompson said. "We made a playground for the kids at the orphanage."

She says leaving is the hardest part.

"The last two years I came back home and I always cry because I have so much stuff and they don't have nearly as much as I do," Thompson said.

Knowing that, Thompson is dedicated to keep her cookie company going strong, no matter how many cookies it takes.

"I baked 700 cookies my first year and that completely paid for it," Thompson said.

Thompson sells her cookies at a rate of $36 a dozen.

She says she hopes to be able to go on a mission trip every year.

To contact Thompson about her cookies, click here to go to her Facebook page.