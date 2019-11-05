MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday,

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Ivey Drive around 4:30 p.m. James Snellgrove, 55, of Knoxville was traveling east when he lost control of his car and hydroplaned.

The vehicle flipped several times, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, Timothy Gordon, 57, of Macon was transported to Navicent Health, and he is listed in critical condition.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.