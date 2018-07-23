One person is dead and another injured after a man allegedly opened fire Sunday in Fallon, Nevada, at the Fallon Church of Latter-day Saints, according to officials.

A motive for the shooting remained unclear that evening, but it appeared that John Kelley O'Connor, 48, was targeting a specific person inside the church, said Kaitlin Ritchie, a spokesperson for the city.

"It looks like he was actually going after one of the victims, but it is a little too early to understand," she said.

O'Connor is a member of the church and had been attending church services prior to the shooting. After the shooting, O'Connor fled the scene on foot and returned to his nearby house.

Police surrounded the home and called a hostage negotiator to the scene. After calling the home, O'Connor exited and surrendered to officers. Police on Sunday sought a search warrant for O'Connor's home.

