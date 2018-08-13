Area police and state patrol say at least 100 motorists on ATVs and dirt bikes were reportedly driving recklessly across several cities in Cleveland around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lakewood Police confirmed that dozens upon dozens of these vehicles were seen heading westbound on Clifton Road, driving in and out of traffic -- and even through some lawns. Police then chased them as they headed toward Rocky River.

Authorities confirmed several arrests were made.

One ATV motorist was taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident on Huron Street near Tower City. The driver's condition is not known.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded. They initially said 100 to 200 bikers were seen on the roads, and once local police departments started to follow them, the motorists split up and headed toward different areas.

Twitter users are sharing videos of them in Lakewood, Rocky River and even downtown near the Flats.

Here they are riding through the flats and the warehouse district. pic.twitter.com/XB4O31dhDq — Jamie (@DunfordJ70) August 13, 2018

