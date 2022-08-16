Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2023

Raspberry Rally gives Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that a new cookie will be joining its 2023 lineup.

The Raspberry Rally cookie will be available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area.

Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills.