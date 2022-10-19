Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

Walmart's Black Friday deal events kick off in early November.

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice.

The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" is a month-long promotion event that has been a staple of the company since 2020. New to this year's shopping event is an early access window for Walmart+ members, the retailer announced Wednesday.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year," said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart in a press release.

Deals will begin online at Walmart.com first and then transition into stores a few days later. The company has yet to announce what the three different shopping events will focus on.

The retailer did hint on Wednesday that customers can expect to find deals across electronics, home, toys and apparel with name brands like Apple and Dyson. Last year, Walmart's three deals events focused on toys, electronics and tires.

Walmart+ members will get first dibs, with now a seven-hour window of early access. The company's membership program, which recently added a basic Paramount+ streaming subscription to its list of perks, is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Walmart will also be part once again of an ever-growing list of stores and retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Several other retailers, such as Target and Amazon, have already begun early Black Friday sales for October. Amazon hosted its second Prime Day-like event this year on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

But 2022 isn't the first-year American customers are expected to do their holiday shopping early. In 2021, Americans shopped earlier to avoid shipping delays and supply-chain issues. The coronavirus pandemic has also shifted holiday shopping trends in recent years.

Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” savings events:

Week 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7. Week 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14. Week 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28)