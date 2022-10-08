Police: Motorist charged with DUI, child endangerment after Vienna train crash

Police say a drunk driver stalled on a railroad crossing before a train crashed into her vehicle.

VIENNA, Ga. — Vienna Police say a drunk driver stalled on a railroad crossing before a CSX train crashed into her vehicle Saturday morning.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. on Union Street near the police department.

According to a Facebook post by Vienna Police, another driver saw an oncoming train moving toward a black Chevrolet Suburban blocking the tracks.

That driver was Mayor Eddie Daniels, according to the police department.

Police say 26-year-old Rodreka Morgan and her two children were inside the car. The other driver rescued Morgan and her children before the train rammed through the SUV.

Mayor Daniels has minor injuries from flying debris and falling while rescuing Morgan and her children, police say.

As soon as Daniels pulled the kids from the car, the train's impact jolted the SUV 50 yards from the tracks, the police chief says.

Morgan had alcohol in her system, according to the post. She was charged with DUI and two counts of child endangerment.

The investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.