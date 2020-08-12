Live updates | Counts, audits, recounts all done in Georgia as 'safe harbor' deadline hits today

Now we see what happens in the courts.

ATLANTA — With Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger re-certifying Georgia's results on Monday, any ongoing matter of the state's election outcome now belongs to the courts.

Those results followed the state's recount last week, which, for a third time, showed Joe Biden is the winner in Georgia - this time by a little fewer than 12,000 votes.

For a deep dive into those results, and how they have changed slightly with each new count (and why), you can read more here: Georgia election recount results: Breaking down final numbers

From an official election process point of view, all that's left now is for Georgia's 16 electors - selected by the Democrats as the winning party in the presidential race here - will meet to cast their Electoral College votes on Dec. 14.

Any development that somehow impedes that will have to come via court ruling. And the deadline, theoretically, for anything on that front is today.

Today is the "safe harbor" deadline imposed by the federal government for election challenges to be resolved.

“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school, told the Associated Press.

As far any challenges being resolved, two cases against Georgia's results were dismissed in separate rulings, in separate court systems, yesterday.

In perhaps the most high-profile case against Georgia's election outcome, Sidney Powell's so-called "Kraken" lawsuit, which alleges a conspiracy to rig the election against President Trump, was unceremoniously dismissed by Judge Timothy Batten in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

She seems all but certain to appeal that ruling to the 1th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

The second case, brought in state court by a Coweta County man who sought to nullify the election, was also dismissed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick.

Meanwhile, another significant challenge - this one directly representing the president as a plaintiff, along with Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer - appears to have finally been filed.

All this, against a backdrop of a Senate race gaining steam in the national spotlight following a primetime debate on Sunday.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

9:40 a.m. | Fulton County Superior Court records now reflect that the lawsuit by President Trump and Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer has been filed. It does not appear a hearing has yet been scheduled.

8:00 a.m. | The split within the Georgia Republican Party doesn't look like it's getting any closer to being healed, with Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger issuing this response to GOP Chairman David Shafer, who last night tweeted about the lawsuit being filed on his behalf and the president's in state court:

First, there has been no evidence presented of any issues with the signature matching process. Second, our office repeatedly told the Georgia Republican Party, including David Shafer himself, that the signature verification process was—and always has been—public and that they could observe it. We told him to let us know if counties gave him any issues with access. He never did. It wasn’t because we didn’t issue a bulletin, it was because he didn’t have the organization in place that he needed.



David Shafer continues to look backwards and focus on blaming others for his failures instead of focusing on the runoffs that decide control of the U.S. Senate and the only protection that we have from an unchecked liberal, socialist agenda that will federalize elections, pack the Supreme Court, and raise taxes. David- from one Republican to another, please start focusing on what matters. If you put as much effort into the January runoffs as you have put on blaming others for your failures, we can’t lose.

6:15 a.m. | Good morning, after weeks of daily developments, for the first time the election is, from an official standpoint, finally settled.

The biggest thing to be looking out for in terms of the legal processes now will be when Sidney Powell appeals her "Kraken" suit to the 11th Circuit, and how the court responds to that, and when the Trump/Shafer suit gets a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court.