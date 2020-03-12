Live updates | Recount deadline passes, wait is on for full results

So far there has not been any indication Georgia's third count of its votes will show any significant discrepancy.

ATLANTA — The deadline came and went at midnight for Georgia's counties to finish their official recounts, and now the wait is on for the full results.

Those results will be posted at some point on the Georgia Secretary of State's website - so far, throughout this more than weeklong process, there has been no indication this recount, Georgia's third count of its votes, will reveal a significant discrepancy from original totals.

Once the results are released, the state is expected to re-certify its results on Friday, and then Gov. Brian Kemp will re-certify the Democrats' winning slate of Electoral College voters.

That will mark the official end of Georgia's election process, at least as far as the responsibilities of state leaders go.

To the extent the election will continue to be contested in Georgia, it will do so in the courts. One prominent suit filed by attorney Lin Wood faces an appeal at the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after being dismissed, and Sidney Powell's so-called "Kraken" suit has yet to be heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia - the court that dismissed Wood's suit.

According to federal law, legal challenges to the election results must be resolved by Dec. 8.

Then, Electoral College voters around the country are scheduled to cast their votes on Dec. 14.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

9:55 a.m. | 11Alive's Brendan Keefe has spoken to the Secretary of State's Office and gotten some clarity on how the results are being reported today:

"People are finalizing and uploading" data from the Georgia recount right now, the Secretary of State's office tells me. The numbers visible online now are not complete. Stay close... — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 3, 2020

9:40 a.m. | The Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee is now holding a hearing on the election, which you can watch here.

8:15 a.m. | The Secretary of State's website has started to update some things this morning, though the full results are not yet reflected.

Georgia's Secretary of State website is slowing starting to update with more county results #MorningRushATL https://t.co/lHAqO2eY3Y pic.twitter.com/vEEZ7k9HSu — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) December 3, 2020

7 a.m. | Here's how things stand in Georgia as far as the recount is concerned: The Secretary of State's website hasn't updated since 10 p.m. last night, so it's still showing only 142/159 counties as having completed their recounts.

We know that some counties among those being shown as not yet complete have said they're done - Fulton County, for instance, tweeted just before 1 a.m. that they were done.

Fulton County has completed the recount of the November 3 Presidential Election. Results will be released by the Secretary of State's Office. — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) December 3, 2020

About 528,000 votes are not yet reflected in the official totals so far.