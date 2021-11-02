Georgia officials release updated draft of possible US House districts ahead of special session

House leaders will meet Wednesday to redraw congressional and legislative districts.

ATLANTA — State leaders released an updated draft of the new US House districts to be considered during the 2021 Special Session in Georgia Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Georgia House of Representatives, House leaders will meet Wednesday to redraw congressional and legislative districts.

The draft was released by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairwoman Bonnie Rich.

The Republican majority is looking to increase the number of congressional seats their party holds, while retaining control of the state House and Senate.

“Through an inclusive, exhaustive and transparent process, we have produced a fair and equitable map representative of Georgia’s changing demographics and shifting population centers that is in full compliance with the spirit and letter of the law,” said Speaker David Ralston.

House leadership says the new draft map reduces the number of counties split between districts from 73 to 68 preserving communities of interest around the state. It creates some new minority opportunity districts and complies with the provisions of the Voting Rights Act.