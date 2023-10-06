Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension in Georgia

This order was set to end on October 12 at 11:59 p.m. but extended to 11:59 p.m. on November 11.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced an extension of the gas tax suspension, given continued inflation woes to impact residents in 2023.

This order was set to end on October 12 at 11:59 p.m. but extended to 11:59 p.m. on November 11. For Georgia, suspending the excise tax translates to a saving of 31.2 cents per gallon on gasoline and 35 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

"Our state's average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month," Kemp said. "With our partners in the General Assembly, we'll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families."

Recent data from Moody's Analytics, provided by the governor's office, reveals that the average American currently spends $709 more each month than they were two years ago and $202 more per month than last year.

“Governor Kemp’s proactive leadership is protecting our economy and providing relief to hardworking Georgians and their families,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said. “While Washington does nothing, Georgia will continue to protect residents and visitors alike from crippling pain at the pump.’’