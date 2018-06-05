ATHENS, Ga. -- Roquan Smith's car was broken into between Friday night and Saturday morning, and a UGA helmet and jerseys from the Rose Bowl and national championship were among several items stolen, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

A spokesperson for the police department said that someone broke into Smith's car parked outside of his residence in The Marks Apartment complex in Athens, Ga.

Among the items stolen were an iPad, headphones, speaker, watch, sunglasses, shoes, a 2017 UGA football helmet, 2017 UGA football jersey, 2018 Rose Bowl jersey and 2018 national championship jersey, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Smith's aunt, Shaquwanda Baker, confirmed the robbery after she posted about it Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Baker said the robbery is under investigation by Athens-Clarke County Policy. She said a lot of items were taken, but said all of them were replaceable except his helmet and jersey from the University of Georgia.

"There were a couple items dear to him that were taken," she said, referring to the helmet and jersey.

She is hoping the items can be found before they are sold on auction websites.

Smith is a former linebacker from Georgia. He was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft last week to the Chicago Bears. Smith was the MVP of the SEC Championship and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first Bulldog to win the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in the country.

Georgia defeated Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl in January to play in the national championship, where they lost to Alabama.

He is a native of Montezuma, Ga.

