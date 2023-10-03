x
Sheriff: 13-year-old Bleckley Co. Middle School student killed in ATV accident over Memorial Day weekend

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says her ATV flipped in a wooded area behind the family's home

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after her ATV flipped at her family's home in Dodge County Saturday. 

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says deputies were called out to a home on Yearty Cemetery Road near Grant Road Saturday afternoon. He says a family member found the teen's ATV flipped in a wooded area behind the family's home. 

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith identified the girl as Kaitlyn Holland. Robinson says she was a student at Bleckley County Middle School.  

The Sheriff says Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will update this story when more details are available. 

