Sheriff: 13-year-old Bleckley Co. Middle School student killed in ATV accident over Memorial Day weekend

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says her ATV flipped in a wooded area behind the family's home

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after her ATV flipped at her family's home in Dodge County Saturday.

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says deputies were called out to a home on Yearty Cemetery Road near Grant Road Saturday afternoon. He says a family member found the teen's ATV flipped in a wooded area behind the family's home.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith identified the girl as Kaitlyn Holland. Robinson says she was a student at Bleckley County Middle School.

The Sheriff says Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.