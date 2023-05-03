Two men shot on Churchill Street

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Macon.
A press release said someone shot two men in the 2900 block of Churchill Street at a gathering just before 12 a.m.
Deputies found a 51-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Macon and took them to a hospital for treatment.
The 51-year-old is in stable condition and the 35-year-old is in critical condition.
There is currently no information on the suspect.
The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.