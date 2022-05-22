UMC church holds dedication service for beloved pastor who was murdered while ministering to former inmate

Members at Connections at Metropolitan UMC church said it was their faith helped them to still wake up and praise this Sunday.

ATLANTA — It was a somber Sunday service at Connections at Metropolitan UMC Church, not one member would have ever imagined just days prior. But parishioners and leadership said it's their faith that is helping them stand strong and allowing them to still wake up and praise; something reverend Marita Harrell would have wanted.

Their spirits are full of faith but their souls bore human emotion.

"We were angry, we were hurt, we asked questions. But as believers, as children of God, we know what he is, as I said the great I am. And we just look to him," member Dorris Bolden said.

Beloved Reverend Marita Herrell was brutally murdered while ministering to a former inmate.

"If we ever needed the Lord before, we sure do need him now," one speaker said during the service.



During Sunday's service dedicated to Reverend Harrell, the congregation honored her nearly 30 years of service to the metro Atlanta community and the united methodist churches all over Georgia.



"We’re going to honor her by praise and song, and just lift her up as a person because she truly was a child of God," Bolden said.



The congregation sang her favorite songs. Leaders from sister churches recalled how Reverend Harrell's faith was made evident in how she lived.