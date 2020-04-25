MACON, Ga. — The sunny weather is warming up an environment for mosquitoes. With more folks going outdoors, people are wondering can you catch COVID-19 from a mosquito bite?

Sabrina Burse spoke to a health officials to verify. Her sources are the World Health Organization and Michael Hokanson of the state's North Central Health District.

Some people are getting out of their homes while still practicing social distancing at places like Amerson River Park. Couple Ivy Sapp and Tarver Washburn like to walk the trails to get some fresh air.

"I've been bitten by mosquitoes plenty of times. I think, what, both of us have," said Sapp.

"Definitely a few mosquitoes on the legs and arms being out this time of the year," said Washburn.

Can mosquitoes bite someone with COVID-19 and transmit it to another person? Michael Hokanson of the state's North Central Health District says it's a question medical professionals have looked into.

"There are other independent studies being conducted," said Hokanson."

But the World Health Organization says right now, there is no evidence that suggests the coronavirus can be transmitted through mosquitoes. So we verified you can't catch COVID-19 from this warm weather foe.

Hokanson says you should still be aware of other diseases mosquitoes do carry.

"Just because COVID-19 is out in our community, that doesn't mean that there's no other diseases out there," said Hokanson.

Hokanson is encouraging people to still protect themselves from other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and dengue virus. The CDC recommends using insect repellent with ingredients like DEET and covering up with long sleeves and pants to fight off mosquitoes.

