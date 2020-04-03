MACON, Ga. — As people stock up on cans of Lysol, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer, health officials and state leaders are reminding people not to panic when it comes to the novel coronavirus.

"I want to take a minute to emphasize that Georgians should remain calm," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said at a late Monday press conference.

The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are pumping out as much information as possible to keep people up to speed on the spread of the virus.

Another group doing their best to calm people's fears? Pediatricians.

Dr. Lance Slade with Primary Pediatrics says parents want to know how to protect their children against coronavirus. It turns out, they're not really at a heightened risk.

According to the CDC, most confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from China haven't affected kids. A study of more than 72,000 patients showed only 400 cases in children under age 9, and no deaths.

"Regular children are considered like adults. They've been through colds and things like that, so they should have a full immune system if there's not a preexisting condition," says Dr. Slade.

So we verified that most children are not more likely to get the coronavirus than adults.

Slade says younger children, like infants with less developed immune systems, and elderly people are at a greater risk.

Slade says wash your hands, disinfect frequently touched objects, and avoid contact with sick people. This should help keep your kids and adults safe.

The CDC also says if a child contracts coronavirus, symptoms are usually mild including fever, runny nose, and cough.

RELATED: VERIFY: Lysol can help stop spread of new coronavirus strain

RELATED: US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 as Washington state identifies new cases

RELATED: Fulton County coronavirus cases are 56-year-old dad, 15-year-old son, officials say

RELATED: Gov. Brian Kemp confirms two coronavirus cases in Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.











