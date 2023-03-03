Athlete of the Week: Jaliyah Zachery in Taylor County

It's been a dream season for the Lady Vikings but they still have more they want to accomplish.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — It's time to shine the spotlight on a deserving student athlete who's getting it done in the classroom and on the hardwood.

Marvin James takes us to Taylor County to introduce to you Jaliyah Zackery who is this week's athlete of the week.

The Taylor County Lady Vikings basketball team is 28-1 and entering the final four for the second season in a row. Head coach Moneak Mccrary says a lot of their success falls on the shoulders of senior standout Jaliyah Zachery.

“She's a special talent. She's one of those girls who has been with me since the 6th grade and she has developed her basketball skills and abilities and she's very coachable and has received that and applied it to her game,” Mccrary said.

Zachary helps lead the way to the tune of averaging more than 20 points per game guiding the blue and gold on a 17 game winning streak with only two wins away from the programs 7th state championship over the past 40 years.

“Sometimes I have to use my voice but I’d rather lead by example. Everybody had a bond with each other and it's a great season,” she said.

Mcrary said this past season Zachary has done well.

“She made the 1,000 point mark the first game of the playoffs but even this post season she has elevated her game,” she said.

Off the court, Zachary carries a 3.0 GPA in the classroom. She also gets a chance to play the game she loves with her twin, Jalayah.

It's been a dream season for the Lady Vikings but they still have more they want to accomplish.

“We've been working hard in the gym and hard work plays off. We can place more banners on the wall so that makes our team feel really good,” Zachary said.