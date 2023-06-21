'Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon': Physicians group calling for team to change its name

They've asked the team to change the name to the Macon Facon Bacon to help promote healthy plant-based alternatives.

MACON, Ga. — A new billboard is asking Macon Bacon fans to “keep bacon off your plate” to fight cancer.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, who have sponsored the billboard, also wrote the president of the team and have asked the team to change its name to the Macon Facon Bacon and instead promote healthful, plant-based bacon alternatives.

The billboard is located on I-16 near Coliseum drive.

“Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans,” wrote Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES, nutrition education program manager for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in a letter to Brandon Raphael, president of the Macon Bacon. “I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy. As for Kevin, Macon Bacon’s mascot, he can reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon.”

The Bacon’s current food menu features items like 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, Bacon Wrapped Bacon, Steak Cut Bacon, Bacon Cheeseburger, Bacon Dog, Bacon Loaded Cheese Fries, Bacon Loaded Mac N Cheese, and Bacon Chips.

The group is asking the Macon Bacon to stop serving these items and instead encourage fans to eat plant-based and healthy alternatives instead.

The Bacon began sizzling are Luther Williams Field in 2018 as part of the Coastal Plain League. The team's name has garnered quite a bit of attention even being feature on ESPN's Sportscenter and its mascot Kevin has even gotten attention from the other Kevin Bacon, famous for the movie 'Footloose'.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Macon Bacon for a response and to see if they are considering a name change. We will update the story once we hear back from the team.