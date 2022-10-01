How to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

ATLANTA — It's been 42 years since Georgia won a national championship and Monday night they have a chance at redemption as they play off against the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 National Championship Game.
Here's all that you need to know about the game tonight.
Where to watch the game tonight?
The CFP championship game is also available via ESPN's "Megacast," including:
- Coaches Film Room: ESPN2
- Command Center: ESPNU
- Skycast: ESPNEWS
- Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC Network
- All-22: ESPN app
What time does the game start?
The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10.
Where is the CFP National Championship?
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
This is the first time the stadium has hosted the championship.
Who is favored to win the College Football Championship?
Georgia is a three-point favorite in the game over Alabama since Wednesday, according to ESPN. This is the third time Alabama has been the underdog in the championship since 2010. The previous two times were also against Georgia; however, Alabama still managed to win by at least 17 points.
That first meeting snapped a 92-game streak of Alabama being favored, the longest by any team since the 1978 FBS/FCS split.