Former UGA linebacker Nolan Smith remembers late teammate killed in crash

In a conference Wednesday, Smith opened up about his friendship with the late UGA offensive lineman Devon Willock.

ATLANTA — Former University of Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith got emotional as he remembered his late teammate Devon Willock.

Willock was killed in a crash back in January. UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy was also killed, while two other players suffered injuries.

“I got sensitive talking about him,” Smith said. “He was supposed to graduate, most people don't know his brother passed like that and I just -- I'm sorry to his mom.”

Smith expressed his frustration after losing Willock, who he saw as a hard worker with a full life ahead of him.

“No one should live like that, no one should deserve to die like that. He never did sh-- wrong,” Smith said. “Three years in a row that man showed up working day in and day out.”

While the Georgia linebacker was tearful, he ended the discussion on a high note.

"You know do it for Dev, that's what I tell them boys at Georgia, 'You lost a brother, do it for Dev,'" he said.

Smith's statements came just before new details were revealed in the deadly January crash. Investors believe the crash happened while LeCroy and another car were racing.

Warrants were later issued for Jalen Carter, the alleged driver of the second car. A toxicology report also revealed that LeCroy had more than twice the legal alcohol limit in her system.

Investigators also believe the late UGA staffer was driving over 100 mph at the time of the crash.