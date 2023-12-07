MLB Draft Recap: Four Central Georgia standouts heading to the next level

Jaden Woods was the first Central Georgia product off the board. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round.

MACON, Ga. — The 2023 MLB Draft is now in the books, and it was a successful one for some of Central Georgia’s top ballplayers.

Let’s take a closer look at the newest batch of local talent.

Jaden Woods (Round 7, Pick 197 – Pittsburgh Pirates)

After an incredibly successful career at Houston County High School, Woods went on to pitch for the Georgia Bulldogs. Over the last three years, he has compiled a 4.97 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 155.2 innings of work.

While his work in 2023 was limited due to biceps tendinitis, Woods won’t be letting that get in the way. His work ethic and approach to the game he credits to the winning tradition of his high school program in Central Georgia.

“Ever since I started playing baseball, maybe not in 8th grade, but around 9th, 10th grade I picked up the love and wanted to play this game as long as I could,” Woods said. “Being at HoCo, [those were] unreal teams. They had back-to-back state championships. Everyone at HoCo has dreams to play at the next level. So, I think with that being instilled in everyone, being on the same page worked out very well.”

Andrew Dunford (Round 12, Pick 350 – Detroit Tigers)

Houston County’s tall right-handed pitcher will be heading straight to professional baseball out of high school, all while doing just about everything he could do in four years – both on the mound and at the plate.

Dunford helped lead the Bears to two state championships, including one this past spring.

In 2023, he hit for a .489 average and OPS above 1.000 with 50 RBI’s and seven home runs. Dunford struck out just 20 times in 167 at-bats.

On the mound, he was just as dominant, sporting an 8-2 record with a 2.24 ERA, recording 59 punchouts in 59.1 innings of work.

Andrew knows he's still got work to do, but he's sticking to his dream of playing professional baseball. He's now looking forward to signing with Detroit.

“From the very first moment I talked to them, they really liked that I was a competitor and that no matter what I was ready to learn, ready to work,” Dunford said. “I told them that from the very beginning. I know I'm not the most polished pitcher right now but I'm absolutely willing to learn and learn from those guys especially at the highest level. They've got some really good stuff going on there and I know that listening to them and taking everything I can to develop as a player.”

Austin Emener (Round 16, Pick 472 – Colorado Rockies)

Emener played his high school ball at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon before going on to pitch for the University of North Alabama, only to eventually transfer to East Tennessee State, where he spent this past season.

He’s also spent the last two summer ball seasons with the Macon Bacon.

This past year at ETSU, Austin appeared in 15 games with eight starts, finishing his junior season with a 2-4 record and a 5.40 era with 62 strikeouts over 53.1 innings.

While he started the summer ball season with the Bacon, just a couple weeks ago, Austin got the call up to the Cape Cod League to play with the Cotuit Kettleers. Emener plans to sign with the Rockies and will finish up school online over the next year.

Josh Harlow (Round 19, Pick 578 – Cleveland Guardians)

The Mercer Bears standout rounded out the draft for Central Georgia’s talent.

After missing most of the 2023 season due to a line drive shot to the head in March, Harlow was able to return to the mound, totaling a 4-1 record with a 2.15 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched this past season.

Through two seasons with the Bears, the Garner, NC native totaled a 9-3 record with a 4.34 ERA, recording 107 strikeouts in 85 innings.